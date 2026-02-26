Stocks to watch: IRFC, SBI Life, Reliance Industries among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open higher on Thursday, February 26, driven by global market cues.

Trends in the Gift Nifty also point to a positive opening for the Indian benchmark indices, with the index trading near the 25,667 mark — about 39 points higher than the previous close of Nifty futures.

“The Indian stock market is expected to begin the session on a steady note, reflecting overnight gains on Wall Street—led by technology counters—and a constructive tone across Asian markets in early trade. Sustained DII inflows continue to act as a structural anchor, supporting selective accumulation in banking, metals, power, FMCG, and auto stocks,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Wednesday, the domestic equity market closed slightly higher, with the Nifty 50 remaining above the 25,400 level. The Sensex gained 50.15 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 82,276.07, while the Nifty 50 advanced 57.85 points, or 0.23%, to close at 25,482.50.

Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday, February 26 -

IRFC State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) said the government will not exercise the oversubscription (greenshoe) option in its Offer for Sale (OFS).

SBI Life Insurance The life insurance company has announced an interim dividend of ₹2.70 per equity share (27%) for FY26.

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said that Reliance Enterprise Intelligence has become its step-down subsidiary following the allotment of 85.32 crore shares.

Tata Capital The non-banking financial company stated that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd, has approved a ₹650.02 crore rights issue of equity shares in favour of its parent, Tata Capital.

Adani Ports Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone announced the early outcome of its cash tender offers to buy back up to $495.1 million of overseas bonds, with investors submitting $196.94 million worth of notes by the early deadline.

RVNL The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Mineral Development Corporation for the development of a township in Kirandul, Chhattisgarh, with the project valued at ₹371.69 crore.

Lupin The Goods & Services Tax Department of Maharashtra has initiated inspection and search proceedings at the registered office of pharmaceutical major Lupin, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Vikram Solar Vikram Solar on Wednesday said the direct financial impact of the recent preliminary anti-dumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) duties imposed by the United States is limited for the company, as it continues to base its growth strategy primarily in India.

Zydus Lifesciences The company intends to introduce the Semaglutide injection in India under the brand names SEMAGLYN, MASHEMA, and ALTERME, following the expiry of the patent.

Aditya Infotech In a block deal, Dixon Technologies offloaded a 3.8% stake in Aditya InfoTech for ₹661 crore. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired shares worth ₹180 crore each, while other participants included Axis Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, and 360 One Mutual Fund.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

