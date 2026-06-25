Stocks to watch: IRFC, Tata Steel, Vedanta among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended Wednesday’s session firmly higher, recouping a significant portion of the losses recorded in the previous trading day. Financial stocks spearheaded the advance, while a recovery in IT shares offered a boost to market sentiment.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 climbed 0.83% to finish at 24,021, and the Sensex rose 1% to close at 76,991. The broader market also ended in positive territory, though it lagged the benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 registering relatively smaller gains.

However, the market is likely to see muted opening as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a cautious undertone on Thursday, 25 June. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,114 mark, up over 62 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are expected to extend the positive momentum from the previous session, supported by improving global risk appetite and firm cues from international markets. Investor sentiment has strengthened after better-than-expected earnings and optimistic guidance from Micron Technology reinforced confidence in the outlook for artificial intelligence and semiconductor-related spending, helping ease concerns that had recently weighed on global technology stocks,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Advertisement

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Indian Railway Finance Corporation The government's Offer for Sale (OFS) in Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) witnessed robust demand from institutional investors on Wednesday, with the non-retail segment being subscribed 1.86 times.

Vedanta The company announced on Wednesday, June 24, that it has established a wholly owned subsidiary, Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd (VPPL), in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The new entity will focus on real estate operations and related ancillary activities.

HCL Technologies The company unveiled two strategic collaborations designed to strengthen its AI-driven solutions across the telecommunications and enterprise technology sectors.

Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC announced that its Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, Sunil Agrawal, had stepped down from his role to explore better career opportunities.

Advertisement

Tata Steel The company has invested $172 million ( ₹1,625.29 crore) in equity shares of its wholly owned Singapore-based subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd, under a larger multi-billion-dollar investment plan that received approval earlier this year.

Bharat Forge The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, BF Industrial Solutions Limited (BFISL), has acquired 36 lakh equity shares of RS Aerostructures Limited, amounting to a 90% stake on a fully diluted basis. With the transaction now completed, RS Aerostructures has become a step-down subsidiary of Bharat Forge.

Reliance Industries Karkinos Healthcare, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of RIL, has announced that it has screened more than one lakh women across India using HPV DNA testing, achieving a significant milestone in its mission to strengthen cervical cancer prevention and enable early diagnosis.

Advertisement

Tata Motors PV Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) intends to invest between ₹37,500 crore and ₹40,000 crore over the next five years to boost production capacity by nearly 45% and launch multiple new models, aiming to more than double its annual sales to over 1.2 million units.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to Micron earnings beat: 10 things that changed for market overnight

NLC India NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL), the renewable energy arm of NLC India, has entered into a joint venture agreement with OREDA Ltd to jointly develop green energy projects across Odisha.

Embassy Developments The real estate company announced that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for a proposed commercial real estate project in Lucknow, involving an estimated investment of approximately ₹1,500 crore.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.