Stocks to Watch: ITC, ACC, Cipla, Indian Bank, LIC, JK Lakshmi Cement

Cipla: Promoters of Cipla are reportedly in talks to sell a part of their total stake in the company. The pharma major however clarified that it was not aware of any event ‘that requires disclosure’ under listing regulations. “we hereby clarify that the Company is not aware of any event that requires disclosure under Listing Regulations. The Company will make appropriate disclosure in compliance with the Listing Regulations as and when any such requirement arises," the company said in a regulatory filing.