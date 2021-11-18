Stocks to Watch: ITC, Asian Paints, BPCL, Vedanta, Apollo

BPCL: The Centre is aiming to complete the privatisation of five to six state-owned firms, including Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, this fiscal , secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday. Pandey also said that the Centre aims to close the privatisation of BEML and Shipping Corp of India and list the insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corp on local bourses by March 2022.