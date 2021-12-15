Stocks to Watch: ITC, Axis Bank, Paytm, Airtel, NBFCs

Adani Group: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s realty unit is in advanced talks to take over beleaguered Indian developer Ozone Group at an enterprise value of about $1 billion. Adani Realty Ltd is seeking to take over the Bengaluru-based Ozone, which has an outstanding debt of more than ₹6,000 crore. As part of this transaction, Adani’s 10-year-old developer arm will be taking over the debt of Ozone which has been struggling to repay creditors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}