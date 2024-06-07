Stocks to watch: ITC, Bajaj Finance, IRB, Dixon, RVNL
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, 7 June:
ITC: Shareholders of ITC have approved the demerger of the company’s hotel business, paving the way for the listing of ITC Hotels. The decision was made during a virtual meeting, with 99.6% of shareholders voting in favor. The new entity, ITC Hotels, will handle the hotel and hospitality business.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started