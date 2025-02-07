Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. ITC: Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd announced a 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, at ₹4,935 crore. This profit is attributable to the owners of the company. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, ITC had reported a profit of ₹5,335 crore. Meanwhile, revenues grew 8 percent YoY to ₹20,350 crore. The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, with the payment scheduled between March 6 and March 8. The record date has been set for February 12, 2025, as per the company’s exchange filing.

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp announced a 12 percent growth in standalone net profit for the December quarter at ₹1,203 crore, compared to ₹1,073 crore in the year-ago period. The Q3FY25 revenue from operations stood at ₹10,211 crore, reflecting a 5 percent increase from ₹9,723 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹100 per equity share for FY25 and set February 12, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. The interim dividend payment is expected to be completed by March 8, 2025, according to its regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom major Bharti Airtel reported a multifold increase in its net profit, reaching ₹14,781 crore in the third quarter. However, on an adjusted basis (before the exceptional item), the profit after tax (PAT) saw a 121 percent YoY growth at ₹5,514 crore. In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of ₹2,442 crore in the same quarter last year. Airtel’s operating revenues grew 19 percent YoY to ₹45,129 crore, driven by strong underlying momentum in India and sustained constant currency growth in Africa. Airtel also maintained healthy ARPU growth, with the figure rising to ₹245 compared to ₹208 in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Britannia Industries: FMCG giant Britannia Industries announced a 4.5 percent growth in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at ₹582 crore, compared to ₹556 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s Q3FY25 revenue from operations stood at ₹4,593 crore, up 8 percent from ₹4,256 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, Britannia's consolidated sales reached ₹13,159 crore, reflecting a 5 percent YoY growth, while net profit stood at ₹1,619 crore, growing 1.3 percent over the previous year.

NCC: Infrastructure firm NCC Ltd reported a 12.5 percent YoY decline in net profit at ₹193.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company had posted a net profit of ₹220.7 crore. Revenue from operations saw a 1.6 percent increase to ₹5,344.5 crore from ₹5,260 crore in the same period last year, as per its regulatory filing.

REC: REC’s loan growth stood at 13.5 percent during the October-December period, while management had guided for a full-year growth rate of 15 to 17 percent. Net profit for the quarter grew 23.2 percent YoY to ₹4,029 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) was reported at ₹4,855 crore, marking a 17 percent YoY growth. Considering total income, the NII figure stood at ₹4,930 crore.

Bharti Hexacom: Bharti Hexacom reported a net profit of ₹261 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, reflecting a 23 percent increase from ₹213 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s quarterly revenues rose 25 percent YoY to ₹2,251 crore from ₹1,800 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, PAT grew 3 percent from ₹253 crore in Q2FY25, while revenue rose 7.3 percent from ₹2,098 crore in the July-September quarter.

Cochin Shipyard: Cochin Shipyard reported a 27 percent YoY decline in consolidated net profit for Q3FY25 at ₹177 crore, down from ₹244 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 9 percent YoY to ₹1,148 crore, compared to ₹1,056 crore in the same period last year. The board declared a second interim dividend of ₹3.5 per share for FY25, setting February 12 as the record date. The interim dividend will be paid on or before March 7.

PI Industries: PI Industries reported a 16.9 percent decline in net profit for Q3FY25 at ₹372.7 crore, compared to ₹448.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue remained flat, marginally rising 0.2 percent to ₹1,900.8 crore from ₹1,897.5 crore YoY. The company’s board also declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, with February 14 as the record date.

Apollo Tyres: Apollo Tyres posted a 32.1 percent YoY decline in net profit for Q3FY25 at ₹337.2 crore, down from ₹497 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The drop in profitability was attributed to weaker operating performance and margin contraction. Revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent YoY to ₹6,928 crore, exceeding analyst estimates of ₹6,744 crore. EBITDA, however, declined 21.6 percent to ₹947 crore, compared to ₹1,208 crore in Q3FY24.

Ramco Cements: Ramco Cements reported a revenue of ₹1,976.6 crore for Q3FY25, reflecting a 6.1 percent YoY decline. EBITDA fell 29.3 percent YoY to ₹279.4 crore from ₹395.5 crore in Q3FY24, due to muted demand and pricing pressures in the cement sector.

Aadhar Housing Finance: Aadhar Housing Finance posted a 17.17 percent increase in consolidated net profit for Q3FY25 at ₹239.34 crore, compared to ₹204.37 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's net consolidated total income stood at ₹797.64 crore, reflecting an 18.51 percent YoY growth.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma reported mixed Q3FY25 results, with strong revenue growth but a decline in net profit and margins. Net profit stood at ₹845.8 crore, marking a 9.7 percent decline from ₹936 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 8.5 percent YoY to ₹7,978.5 crore, driven by steady demand across key markets.