Stocks to Watch: ITC, BoI, ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard, Adani Ent, Nalco

ICICI Prudential: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reports outstanding results for 9M-FY2023 as the business maintained a solid YoY growth of 23.2% in the Value of New Business (VNB). The VNB, which represents profitability, grew from ₹13.88 billion in the same period last year to ₹17.10 billion in 9M-FY2023. Strong growth at VNB has been fueled by the 4P strategy's effective implementation, which includes growth in the premium and protection business as well as advancements in persistency and productivity. The annualised premium equivalent (APE) for the Annuity and Protection business divisions grew by 56.0% and 22.7% YoY, respectively, during 9M-FY2023.