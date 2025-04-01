Mint Market

Stocks to watch: ITC, HAL, Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, NCC among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published1 Apr 2025, 07:33 AM IST
Stocks to watch: ITC, HAL, Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, NCC among shares in focus on April 1, 2025.

ITC

The company has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL) to acquire ABREL’s pulp and paper business, known as Century Pulp and Paper. This includes all associated assets, liabilities, contracts, and employees as a going concern through a slump sale for 3,500 crore. The acquisition is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India and the Ministry of Environment.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions has fully acquired Mahan Transmission by purchasing all shares of the SPV, strengthening its position and expanding its energy business strategically.

Hindustan Aeronautics

The Ministry of Defence has signed two contracts with the company to supply 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), Prachand—90 for the Indian Army and 66 for the Indian Air Force—along with training and related equipment, valued at approximately 62,700 crore.

In FY25, the company reported a provisional revenue of 30,400 crore, slightly higher than 30,381 crore in the previous year. As of March 2025, its order book stood at 1,84,000 crore, significantly up from the opening balance of 94,129 crore.

Asian Paints

Asian Paints has unveiled plans to establish a chemical manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an investment of 3,250 crore, aiming to enhance its chemical production capacity.

Vedanta

The Board has resolved to extend the deadline for meeting the conditions precedent in the Scheme of Arrangement—including approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal and specific government authorities—from March 31 to September 30, 2025. This Scheme of Arrangement involves Vedanta, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Talwandi Sabo Power, Malco Energy, and Vedanta Iron and Steel.

NCC

In March 2025, the company secured additional orders amounting to 5,773 crore. Of this, 2,686 crore is allocated to the transportation division, 2,139 crore to the building division, and 948 crore to the water & environment division.

Engineers India

The company has secured consultancy contracts valued at 245 crore from state-owned organizations for project execution on a cost-plus basis in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Power Mech Projects

The company has received an order worth 425 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power, for civil works and the installation of prefabricated structural steel in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, it has secured a 972.135 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India for constructing a four-lane bypass in Jharkhand under the Hybrid Annuity Model.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea announced that the government will convert its dues into equity, acquiring shares worth 36,950 crore at an issue price of 10 per share.

NHPC

NHPC has announced the commencement of commercial operations for Unit-I, Unit-II, and Unit-III of the Parbati-II Hydroelectric Project (4x200 MW) in Himachal Pradesh. The trial run and commercial operation date for the remaining Unit-IV (200 MW) will be communicated in due course.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

