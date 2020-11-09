Stocks to Watch: ITC, HCL Infosystems, Adani Enterprises, Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Stocks to Watch: ITC, HCL Infosystems, Adani Enterprises, Lakshmi Vilas Bank2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 07:57 AM IST
NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:
ITC: The consumer goods major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,413.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of ₹4,174.69 crore during July-September quarter a year ago.
HCL Infosystems: IT firm reported widening of its loss to ₹83.71 crore for the quarter ended September. HCL Infosystems had posted a loss of ₹39.92 crore in the year-ago period.
Adani Enterprises: Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Enterprises on Saturday won Gondulpara coal mine in Jharkhand on the sixth day of commercial mining auction. Adani Enterprises made a final offer of 20.75% revenue sharing for Gondulpara coal mine which has a geological reserve of 176.33 million tonnes, the coal ministry said in a statement.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Private sector Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Saturday reported widening of its net loss at ₹397 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020 due to rise in bad loans and provisions. The bank had posted a net loss of ₹357.18 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially also, the loss widened against ₹112.28 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal.
Godrej Properties: Realty firm Godrej Properties' net debt rose 56% during the July-September period to ₹2,733 crore from the previous quarter and is likely to rise further as the company continues to invest in acquiring new projects. Net debt stood at ₹1,159 crore at the end of the last financial year.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank reported a marginal rise in net profit at ₹96 crore for September quarter as provisions spiked. The bank posted a net profit of ₹93 crore in the same quarter a year ago. In June quarter, the profit was ₹55 crore.
Ipca Laboratories: Drug maker Ipca Laboratories reported 38% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹266.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of ₹193.5 crore for the year-ago period.
Reliance Capital: The company reported multi-fold widening of its consolidated net loss to ₹2,577 crore in the second quarter ended September of this fiscal. Reliance Capital had posted a net loss of ₹96 crore in the quarter ended September a year ago.
Union Bank: State-owned Union Bank of India reported a net profit at ₹517 crore for the quarter to September on better assets leading to lower credit cost. The lender had a net loss of ₹1,194 crore in the year-ago period.
Ashok Leyland: Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹96.23 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹69.95 crore in the same period last fiscal.
