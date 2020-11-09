Stocks to Watch: ITC, HCL Infosystems, Adani Enterprises, Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Private sector Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Saturday reported widening of its net loss at ₹397 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020 due to rise in bad loans and provisions. The bank had posted a net loss of ₹357.18 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially also, the loss widened against ₹112.28 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal.