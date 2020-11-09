Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: ITC, HCL Infosystems, Adani Enterprises, Lakshmi Vilas Bank
Photo: PTI

Stocks to Watch: ITC, HCL Infosystems, Adani Enterprises, Lakshmi Vilas Bank

2 min read . 07:57 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • ITC Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of 3,413.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of 4,174.69 crore during July-September quarter a year ago.

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

ITC: The consumer goods major reported a consolidated net profit of 3,413.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of 4,174.69 crore during July-September quarter a year ago.

ITC: The consumer goods major reported a consolidated net profit of 3,413.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of 4,174.69 crore during July-September quarter a year ago.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

HCL Infosystems: IT firm reported widening of its loss to 83.71 crore for the quarter ended September. HCL Infosystems had posted a loss of 39.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Enterprises: Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Enterprises on Saturday won Gondulpara coal mine in Jharkhand on the sixth day of commercial mining auction. Adani Enterprises made a final offer of 20.75% revenue sharing for Gondulpara coal mine which has a geological reserve of 176.33 million tonnes, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Private sector Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Saturday reported widening of its net loss at 397 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020 due to rise in bad loans and provisions. The bank had posted a net loss of 357.18 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially also, the loss widened against 112.28 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal.

Godrej Properties: Realty firm Godrej Properties' net debt rose 56% during the July-September period to 2,733 crore from the previous quarter and is likely to rise further as the company continues to invest in acquiring new projects. Net debt stood at 1,159 crore at the end of the last financial year.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank reported a marginal rise in net profit at 96 crore for September quarter as provisions spiked. The bank posted a net profit of 93 crore in the same quarter a year ago. In June quarter, the profit was 55 crore.

Ipca Laboratories: Drug maker Ipca Laboratories reported 38% rise in consolidated net profit at 266.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of 193.5 crore for the year-ago period.

Reliance Capital: The company reported multi-fold widening of its consolidated net loss to 2,577 crore in the second quarter ended September of this fiscal. Reliance Capital had posted a net loss of 96 crore in the quarter ended September a year ago.

Union Bank: State-owned Union Bank of India reported a net profit at 517 crore for the quarter to September on better assets leading to lower credit cost. The lender had a net loss of 1,194 crore in the year-ago period.

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of 96.23 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 69.95 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.