Stocks to Watch: ITC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC Green, Vedanta, and more

Here's a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. ITC: After months of preparation, ITC has finalized January 6, 2025, as the record date for the much-anticipated demerger of ITC Hotels. The restructuring plan, originally announced in July 2023, involves ITC retaining a 40 percent stake in its hotel business while shareholders directly hold the remaining 60 percent through rights entitlements. Each shareholder will receive one ITC Hotels share for every 10 ITC shares owned. The hotel chain operates 140 properties with approximately 13,000 keys, comprising 45 percent owned and 55 percent managed hotels.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, released its Q3 FY25 business update on January 4, 2025, showcasing moderate growth in gross advances and deposits. The bank’s gross advances stood at ₹2,54,250 crore, marking a 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase and a 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Total deposits rose 2.5 percent QoQ and 15.8 percent YoY to ₹2,56,350 crore. However, CASA deposits, a key metric for low-cost funding, witnessed a decline of 1.2 percent QoQ and 4.4 percent YoY, ending at ₹87,250 crore.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance reported a solid 28 percent YoY growth in its assets under management (AUM), reaching ₹3.98 lakh crore as of December 31, 2024. The NBFC added ₹24,100 crore to its AUM during Q3 FY25. Its deposits book expanded by 19 percent YoY to ₹68,800 crore, reflecting the company's growing consumer confidence and sustained operational strength.

Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India’s Q3 FY25 business update showed a 4.7 percent YoY increase in total business, which stood at ₹21.65 lakh crore. However, a QoQ decline of 0.24 percent was recorded. Domestic deposits grew 2.45 percent YoY to ₹11.82 lakh crore but fell 2.36 percent sequentially. Global gross advances rose 2.18 percent QoQ and 5.93 percent YoY to ₹9.49 lakh crore.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: Equitas Small Finance Bank reported a 25.79 percent YoY growth in total deposits, reaching ₹40,738 crore as of December 31, 2024. Gross advances grew by 13.94 percent YoY to ₹37,345 crore. However, the CASA ratio declined to 29 percent, down from 31 percent in the previous quarter.

NTPC Green: NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd., a subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, emerged as the successful bidder for 1000 MW solar capacity at a tariff of ₹2.56 per kWh in a tender conducted by UPPCL. The project is part of a 2000 MW ISTS-connected solar PV initiative under tariff-based competitive bidding.

L&T Finance: L&T Finance showcased robust growth in Q3 FY25, with retailisation increasing to 97 percent, up from 91 percent YoY. Retail disbursements rose 4.4 percent YoY to ₹15,170 crore, while the retail loan book expanded by 23.3 percent YoY to ₹92,200 crore.

Vedanta: Vedanta’s Q3 FY25 results reflected steady operational performance. Aluminium production rose by 3 percent YoY to 614 kt, while mined metal output also grew by 3 percent YoY. The company achieved record-high nine-month mined metal production.

UCO Bank: UCO Bank recorded a 16.2 percent YoY growth in total advances, which stood at ₹2.08 lakh crore as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased 9.37 percent YoY to ₹2.80 lakh crore, supported by stable domestic deposit growth.