Stocks to watch: ITC Hotels, Adani Power, LTIMindtree among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open flat-to-positive on Tuesday, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Asian markets mostly traded lower on Tuesday on renewed U.S. tariff threats tied to Greenland.

Early trends from Gift Nifty pointed towards a positive opening, was trading up by 38 points or 0.15% at 25,605.

“ Indian equities are set to open with a cautious undertone as global trade uncertainties, driven by aggressive use of tariffs by the U.S. administration, continue to trigger a risk-off mood across global markets. Heightened geopolitical tensions, along with persistent foreign investor selling and continued weakness in the rupee, are weighing on confidence and likely to cap any meaningful upside in domestic equities even during short-term recoveries. Steady buying by domestic institutional investors continues to act as a key stabiliser, absorbing selling pressure and helping prevent deeper drawdowns in the market,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Monday, both Indian indices - Sensex and Nifty - remained in negative territory amid Weak global cues, and concerns of a potential trade war following US President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on eight European countries.

The Sensex declined by 324 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 83,246.18, while the Nifty 50 ended 109 points lower, or 0.42%, at 25,585.50. The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.43%, and the Smallcap index saw a sharper drop of 1.28%.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to move today.

ITC Hotels, IndiaMART InterMESH, AU Small Finance Bank, Rallis India, SRF Shares of ITC Hotels, IndiaMART InterMESH, AU Small Finance Bank, Rallis India, SRF will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q3 FY26 earnings today.

Adani Power Adani Power secured a major win at the NCLAT in Delhi after the tribunal rejected appeals challenging its ₹4,000 crore resolution plan for Vidarbha Industries Power Limited, effectively affirming the approval granted by the NCLT Mumbai Bench.

LTIMindtree The company delivered a mixed performance in Q3 FY26, reporting a net profit of ₹959.6 crore, a 30.5% decline quarter-on-quarter and well short of the estimated ₹1,417 crore, largely due to a one-off impact from the implementation of new labour codes.

Tata Capital The company posted a 19.7% quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit to ₹790 crore in Q3 FY26, while net interest income surged 44% to ₹2,541 crore.

UPL The company’s subsidiary, Advanta Enterprises, has submitted a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to SEBI for a proposed IPO. The issue will be a pure offer for sale, with existing shareholders offloading a total of 3.61 crore equity shares, including 2.81 crore shares to be sold by UPL.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation HPCL has entered into a 10-year Sale Purchase Agreement with Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Company (ALNG), UAE, to source Liquefied Natural Gas. ALNG is a subsidiary of ADNOC Gas.

Deepak Nitrate The company’s subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech, has put into operation its nitration facility along with the second hydrogenation plant at Dahej, Gujarat.

CEAT The company delivered a robust Q3 performance, posting a 60.3% year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹155.7 crore. Revenue increased 26% to ₹4,157 crore, while EBITDA soared 65.2%, pushing margins up to 13.5%.

Havells India The company delivered a mixed performance in Q3 FY26, posting a net profit of ₹301 crore that came in below expectations despite a 6.4% year-on-year increase. Revenue rose 14.2% YoY to ₹5,573 crore, marginally surpassing Street estimates.

ACME Solar Renewable energy firm ACME Solar announced that it has begun operations for 68 MW of generation capacity under its 100 MW wind power project in Surendranagar, Gujarat.