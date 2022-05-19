Stocks to Watch: ITC, IndiGo, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Arvind

Stocks to Watch: ITC, IndiGo, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Arvind3 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
ITC: ITC Ltd on Wednesday reported an 11.60 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,259.68 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022 driven by all-round growth across verticals. The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,816.84 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.
IndiGo: IndiGo, India’s top airline, said Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta will step down effective Sept. 30, and named the chief of Air France-KLM’s Dutch unit as his replacement. Pieter Elbers will join IndiGo by Oct. 1, pending regulatory approvals, IndiGo said in a statement to stock exchanges on Wednesday. Elbers’s term as the head of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is ending on July 1.
LIC Housing Finance: Mortgage financier LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL) on Wednesday reported a nearly threefold jump in its profit after tax to ₹1,118.64 crore on lower provisions and improvement in collection efficiencies. It had reported a net profit of ₹398.92 crore in the same quarter of FY21.
IGL: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the largest CNG distribution company in the country, on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent increase in its net profit in the quarter ended March 2022, on rise in gas sales volume. Net profit increased to ₹363.08 crore in the January-March quarter from ₹332.08 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said in a statement.
ABFRL: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹31.90 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022, led by a revival in demand across categories. The company had posted a net loss of ₹195.86 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.
TeamLease Services: Leading staffing company TeamLease Services on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit rose by 61 per cent to ₹31.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022. Its consolidated net profit in the January-March 2021 quarter stood at ₹19.6 crore, TeamLease Services said in a regulatory filing.
JK Lakshmi Cement: JK Lakshmi Cement on Wednesday reported an 18.36 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹188.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022, helped by improvement in operational efficiencies and higher volume.
Arvind Ltd: Leading textile manufacturer Arvind Ltd on Wednesday reported 64.22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹87.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, helped by strong volume and a price increase during the period.
Sugar stocks: India plans to introduce 20% ethanol blending with gasoline in some parts of the country from April next year, a source familiar with the plan said, although the federal government plans a nationwide roll out from 2025/26. Stocks of Triveni Engineering, Bajaj Hindusthan, Balrampur Chini, and Uttam Sugar Mills will be in focus.
Westlife Development: Westlife Development Ltd which owns Hardcastle Restaurants, the Master Franchisee of McDonald's restaurants for west and south India, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit at ₹15.06 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.