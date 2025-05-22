Stocks to watch: ITC, IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, Honasa, RVNL among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. ITC, Honasa, Sun Pharma, Grasim Shares of ITC, Honasa, Sun Pharma, Grasim will remain in focus as the companies will be announcing March quarter results today.

IndiGo InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of budget carrier IndiGo, posted a 62% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for Q4FY25, reaching ₹3,067 crore compared to ₹1,895 crore in the same quarter last year.

IRCON International IRCON International posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹212 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to ₹247 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Nalco The company's consolidated net profit surged to ₹2,067.23 crore in the January–March quarter of 2025, almost doubling from ₹996.7 crore in the same period a year earlier, boosted by increased operational revenue.

IndusInd Bank In the fourth quarter, the lender posted a net loss of ₹2,236 crore, compared to a profit of ₹2,346 crore during the same period last year. Additionally, its net interest income declined by 43% year-on-year to ₹3,048 crore.

Oil India The state-run company posted a 22% drop in net profit year-on-year, reporting ₹1,591.5 crore for the fourth quarter, compared to ₹2,028.83 crore in Q4FY24.

Mankind Pharma Mankind Pharma reported an 11% decline in its fourth-quarter profit, which dropped to ₹421 crore, even as its revenue from operations rose by 27% to ₹3,079 crore during the same period.

RVNL The government-owned company posted a 4% drop in net profit year-on-year, recording ₹459 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025.

ABFRL ABFRL shares are expected to attract attention in today's trading session, as May 22 has been set as the record date for the company's lifestyle division.

Colgate-Palmolive The company posted a 6.5% drop in net profit compared to the same quarter last year, ending March 31, 2025, missing analysts’ forecasts.