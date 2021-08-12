NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that may be in focus today.

Cadila Healthcare: The company reported Q1 ebitda of ₹9.3 billion compared to ₹8.15 billion a year ago. Q1 ebitda margin stood at 23% compared to 22.40% a year ago. The pharma company’s business in the US posted sales of ₹14.51 billion.

CPSEs: The Modi government intends to privatise national carrier Air India and state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd this year, Tuhin Kant Pandey, Secretary, secretary, department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) said at CII Annual Session, according to agency reports.

Entertainment stocks: Maharashtra government has decided to allow malls and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm with a 50% capacity from 15 August. However, cinemas will continue to remain shut till further notice.

ITC: Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd has undertaken an “extensive strategy reset" that will power the company’s next phase of growth as it taps into newer opportunities across businesses with a strong focus on digital and sustainability, chairman Sanjiv Puri said at the company’s 110th AGM on Wednesday.

Larsen & Toubro: The company announced the divestment of 100% stake in the 3 x 33 MW (99 MW) run of the river hydroelectric power plant owned by its subsidiary L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd (LTUHPL) to Renew Power Services Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Renew Power Private Ltd.

Lupin: The pharma company's North America sales in Q1 at ₹1,333 crore contributed 35% to its overall sales and were up 9.6% on a low base of last year, but declined 10.8% sequentially.

Novartis India: The company reported June quarter profit of ₹62.8 million compared to ₹43.9 million a year ago. June quarter revenue from operations stood at ₹981.1 million compared to ₹924.6 million a year ago.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company's board has decided to infuse fresh equity up to ₹425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture of Power Grid, NTPC, PFC and REC.

PNB Housing: The company is seeking shareholders' nod to raise further funds via issue of non-convertible debentures worth up to ₹35,000 crore amid facing legal hurdles in the Carlyle group deal.

RBL Bank: The lender on Wednesday announced that it has been empanelled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an ‘Agency Bank’ to conduct banking business for the central and state governments, the bank informed in a regulatory filing.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender is looking to partner with investors to set up an asset reconstruction company (ARC) and has hired EY as its process adviser, according to a public notice on Wednesday.

