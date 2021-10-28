Stocks to Watch: ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Adani Green

Bharti Airtel: The telco has raised ₹5246.85 crore in the first tranche of its ₹21,000-crore rights issue with its board clearing the allotment of 392,287,662 rights equity shares to eligible applicants, with ₹133.75 paid on application. The balance amount of the issue is to be paid in two more additional calls as may be decided by India’s second-largest telco as part of the issue.