Stocks to Watch: ITC, PVR, Coforge, IRCTC, IndiGo

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Mphasis, MindTree, Godrej Properties, Tata Power, PI Industries and SRF LTD are among the stocks that could possibly move from midcaps to largecap category in AMFI review, as per brokerage and research firm Edelweiss. New entrants like Zomato, Nykaa (FSN Ecommerce Ventures) and PolicyBazaar (PB Fintech) could also move to the largecap stocks category in the review. AMFI will release the official list in the first week of January 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}