Stocks to Watch: ITC, SBI, Vedanta, ZEE, HCC, RIL, Dr Reddy's
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, March 13:
ITC: British American Tobacco has initiated a block deal to offload a 3.5 percent equity stake in ITC to institutional investors, potentially raising as much as ₹16,775 crore. The India division of the British cigarette manufacturer intends to dispose of up to 43.69 crore ITC shares through accelerated book building at a price range of ₹384-400.25 per share, as reported by CNBC Awaaz, quoting sources. The share sale is priced at a 5 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price at the lower end of the price band. This block trade in ITC will reduce the stake of its largest shareholder from approximately 29% to about 25.5%. BAT is subject to a 180-day lock-in period for any further stake sale in ITC.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started