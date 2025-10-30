Stocks to watch: ITC, Swiggy, L&T, Wipro, RailTel among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, ended higher on Wednesday, mirroring global market gains ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.45% to 26,053.9, while the Sensex advanced 0.44% to 84,997.13, with both indices finishing less than 1% below their record highs from September 2024.

"Markets edged higher on Wednesday, gaining nearly half a percent amid upbeat global cues. Investor sentiment remained supported by expectations of a potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut and encouraging updates on possible trade deals. After a positive start, the Nifty 50 gradually moved higher throughout the session and closed at 26,053.90. Sectorally, all major indices, barring auto, ended in the green, with energy, metal, and FMCG leading the gains. The broader markets also moved in tandem, with the midcap and smallcap indices advancing between 0.49% and 0.71%," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Stocks to Watch ITC, Swiggy, Cipla, NTPC, Hyundai Motor, Adani Power Shares of ITC, Swiggy, Cipla, NTPC, Hyundai Motor, Adani Power will remain in focus as companies will release their second quarter earnings today.

Larsen & Toubro Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) posted a 16% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,926 crore for the second quarter, supported by a 10% increase in revenue to ₹67,984 crore.

Varun Beverages Varun Beverages announced on Wednesday an ambitious expansion strategy that involves venturing into the alcoholic beverage market in Africa and setting up new operations in Kenya.

Wipro The AI-driven technology services and consulting firm has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with HanesBrands Inc., a global leader in iconic apparel brands. Using its Wipro Intelligence WINGS platform, the company plans to modernize HanesBrands’ IT infrastructure and enhance its cybersecurity operations through an AI-first strategy.

HPCL The company delivered a better-than-expected performance in the July–September quarter, posting a net profit of ₹3,380 crore.

RailTel The company posted a 4.7% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹76 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, up from ₹73 crore in the corresponding period last year.

SAIL Steel giant SAIL posted a 53% drop in net profit to ₹419 crore for the September quarter, while revenue from operations rose 8% year-on-year to ₹26,704 crore.

BHEL State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported that its consolidated net profit surged over threefold to ₹374.89 crore in the September quarter from the same period last year, primarily driven by increased revenues.

Ola Electric Mobility The company has received an investigation report from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) and has been asked to submit its response within seven days. The CCPA has also set a hearing date for November 10, 2025.

Dr Reddy's Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received a notice of non-compliance (NON) from Canada’s pharmaceutical regulatory directorate concerning its abbreviated new drug submission (ANDS) for the Semaglutide Injection.