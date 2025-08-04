Stocks to watch: ITC, Tata Investment, Tata Power, MCX among shares in focus today.

Shares of DLF, Tata Investment Corp, Siemens, Marico, Aurobindo Pharma will remain in focus as the companies are all set to announces Q1 results 2025 today.
The FMCG giant delivered a mixed performance in the first quarter. Revenue jumped 20.6% year-on-year to ₹19,749 crore, surpassing expectations, while EBITDA saw a modest increase of 2.9%, reaching ₹6,261 crore.
Tata Power posted a 9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter, reaching ₹1,060 crore, up from ₹970 crore in the same period last year.
Delhivery announced its Q1 earnings, reporting a 67% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹91 crore.
The company reported a 4.4% year-on-year rise in net profit for the June quarter, reaching ₹1,364 crore, up from ₹1,306 crore in the same period last year.
The Kerala-based bank reported a 14.7% year-on-year decline in its net profit for Q1FY26, falling to ₹861.8 crore.
The company has secured an advance work order from BSNL valued at ₹166.38 crore for service-related tasks, with the project scheduled for completion by July 31, 2028, according to the terms specified in BSNL’s AWO.
MCX reported a strong performance in Q1FY26, with net profit jumping 49.9% quarter-on-quarter to ₹203 crore, while revenue rose 28.2% to ₹373 crore.
PNB Housing Finance revealed a major leadership reshuffle, which includes changes among senior management and the resignation of its chief executive.
The infrastructure company reported a robust 57% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹244 crore for the first quarter of FY26.
