Stocks to watch: ITC, Tata Motors, Swiggy, L&T, NSDL among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open flat on Thursday, January 29, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

Early trends from Gift Nifty indicated a negative start, with the index trading down 62 points, or 0.24%, to 25,364 on January 29.

“ Indian equity markets are expected to open flat to mildly positive today, with sustained optimism around the India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) likely to support the positive momentum witnessed over the past two trading sessions. With tariffs eliminated on 90–96% of traded goods, the FTA is structurally positive for India’s export-led sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather, gems & jewellery, marine products, tea, coffee, chemicals, and MSMEs, while also aiding technology inflows, services mobility, and long-term competitiveness. That said, near-term market upside may remain capped due to persistent FII outflows, pre-Budget positioning, and mixed global cues, including the heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Wednesday, Indian equities closed in the green as broad-based buying lifted market sentiment, with the benchmark Nifty 50 finishing above the 25,300 mark.

The Sensex jumped 487.20 points, or 0.60%, to end at 82,344.68, while the Nifty 50 advanced 167.35 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 25,342.75.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to move today.

ITC, Tata Motors, Swiggy, Paytm, Canara Bank, Adani Power, Vedanta Shares of ITC, Tata Motors, Swiggy, Paytm, Canara Bank, Adani Power, and Vedanta will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q3 results today.

Larsen & Toubro Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 4.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, with profit slipping to ₹3,215 crore from ₹3,359 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Cochin Shipyard State-owned Cochin Shipyard reported an 18% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, with earnings falling to ₹145 crore from ₹177 crore in the same period last year.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers The company’s net profit for the quarter ended December 2025 increased to ₹171 crore, up from ₹98 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc Vedanta has opted to exercise the oversubscription option in its offer-for-sale, adding 1.4 crore shares of Hindustan Zinc to the base offer of 3.35 crore shares on January 29.

Wipro The AI-led technology services and consulting firm has entered into a partnership with Factory, a prominent agent-native software development platform and a Wipro Ventures portfolio company, to support enterprises in deploying and scaling agent-native development across their engineering teams.

Rail Vikas Nigam The Rail Vikas Nigam–GPT joint venture has been declared the lowest bidder by Northern Railway for a project valued at ₹1,201.35 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services M&M Fin delivered a mixed showing in the December quarter, reporting net profit of ₹810.4 crore, which declined 9.9% year-on-year from ₹899.5 crore.

NSDL The company reported a mixed performance for the December quarter, with net profit rising 4.4% year-on-year to ₹89.6 crore from ₹85.8 crore.

SBI Cards and Payment Services SBI Cards and Payment Services posted a rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, supported by increased consumer spending on credit cards during India’s festive season.