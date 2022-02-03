Stocks to Watch: ITC, Titan Company, Adani Power, Welspun India

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:

Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Wednesday reported a 22.19 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹290.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, helped by volume-driven growth in the domestic market. The company had posted a net profit of ₹237.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, said TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, in a BSE filing.

Mahindra Finance: Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹992 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company, catering to rural and semi-urban customers for buying new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, saw a growth of 28 cent in loan disbursals, improved collection efficiency as well as fall in gross bad loans proportion, which helped the December quarter numbers.

Indian Overseas Bank: State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Wednesday reported a 113 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹454 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, helped by lower provisions and higher cash recovery. Its standalone PAT stood at ₹213 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹298.98 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had reported a net profit of ₹398.01 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) said in a BSE filing.

Dabur India: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹504.35 crore for the quarter ended in December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹493.50 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Adani Total Gas: The firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹128 crore in Q3FY22 against a profit of ₹146 crore in Q3FY21.

Apollo Tyres: Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined 49.54 per cent to ₹224 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹444 crore in the corresponding period last year.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company reported a net profit after tax of ₹59.24 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹102 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Blue Dart Express: Logistics major Blue Dart Express on Friday reported a 29.5 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹123.40 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company had posted a consolidated PAT of ₹95.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, it said in a statement.

Dhanuka Agritech: Agro-chemicals firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Wednesday reported a six per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹42.51 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit had stood at ₹40.04 crore in the year-ago period.

