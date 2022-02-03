Stocks to Watch: ITC, Titan Company, Adani Power, Welspun India

Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Wednesday reported a 22.19 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹290.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, helped by volume-driven growth in the domestic market. The company had posted a net profit of ₹237.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, said TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, in a BSE filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}