Stocks to Watch: ITC, Titan Company, Adani Power, Welspun India

Shares of firms like ITC, Lupin, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Titan Company, Godrej Properties, Welspun India, GAIL (India), Kirloskar Industries, Kalyan Jewellers, Torrent Power will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Wednesday reported a 22.19 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹290.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, helped by volume-driven growth in the domestic market. The company had posted a net profit of ₹237.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, said TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, in a BSE filing.
Mahindra Finance: Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹992 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company, catering to rural and semi-urban customers for buying new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, saw a growth of 28 cent in loan disbursals, improved collection efficiency as well as fall in gross bad loans proportion, which helped the December quarter numbers.
Indian Overseas Bank: State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Wednesday reported a 113 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹454 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, helped by lower provisions and higher cash recovery. Its standalone PAT stood at ₹213 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹298.98 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had reported a net profit of ₹398.01 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) said in a BSE filing.
Dabur India: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹504.35 crore for the quarter ended in December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹493.50 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.
Adani Total Gas: The firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹128 crore in Q3FY22 against a profit of ₹146 crore in Q3FY21.
Apollo Tyres: Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined 49.54 per cent to ₹224 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹444 crore in the corresponding period last year.
JK Lakshmi Cement: The company reported a net profit after tax of ₹59.24 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹102 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Blue Dart Express: Logistics major Blue Dart Express on Friday reported a 29.5 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹123.40 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company had posted a consolidated PAT of ₹95.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, it said in a statement.
Dhanuka Agritech: Agro-chemicals firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Wednesday reported a six per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹42.51 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit had stood at ₹40.04 crore in the year-ago period.
