NEW DELHI: Here is a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday:

ITC Ltd: The cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate will meet analysts and institutional investors today for its first-ever analyst day meeting. The meeting comes in the backdrop of mixed stock market performance and rising investor concern over the company’s growth prospects.

Vedanta Ltd: The company and its group entities have withdrawn all their cases over retrospective tax demands from the revenue department to settle a nearly seven-year-old dispute with the government.

Banking stocks: Lenders have approached the Reserve Bank of India seeking time till March 2023 for borrowers to meet the financial parameters prescribed for loans which were restructured under the Kamath committee's framework for Covid-related stress.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Promoters of the company will sell 7 lakh shares via a block deal today, liquidating 0.5% of their cumulative stake. The floor price of the shares to be offered for sale has been fixed at ₹5,050. The stock settled at ₹5,206.70 apiece on Monday. Promoter stake in Apollo Hospitals is expected to fall to 29.32% after the move.

Adani Enterprises: Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Enterprises paid ₹1,103 crore to state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) for taking over its airport assets at Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, and Lucknow.

Telecom stocks: Telcos have asked the Centre to compensate them for sending millions of public alerts during disasters and other times, which they say is a costly and resource-guzzling exercise. These come under common alerting protocol, under which the government requires telcos to disseminate messages that give information or create awareness. As of now, telcos do not charge the government or users for such messages.

Greenlam Industries: Has said that it will invest ₹950 crore in 2-3 years for setting up its third laminate plant and foray into the plywood and particle board business. It will invest ₹600 crore on machinery and ₹225 crore on the laminate capacity.

Raymond Ltd: The company plans to raise ₹100 crore from the market by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company's board is meeting on 17 December to consider and approve the NCDs, according to a filing with the stock exchanges.

JK Paper: The company has issued 12,500 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise ₹125 crore from the market on a private placement basis. This is in accordance with the company's plan to raise ₹260 crore from the market through NCDs.

PB Fintech: The company has approved the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary to carry on the business of an Account Aggregator (AA). The AA has to be licensed by the Reserve Bank of India .

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.