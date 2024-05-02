Stocks to Watch: Jindal Stainless, Ambuja Cements, Godrej companies, APSEZ, Shriram Finance, KMB
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 2:
Jindal Stainless: On May 1, the company announced a three-pronged investment strategy worth ₹5,400 crore with the aim of achieving global leadership in stainless steel. As part of its expansion strategy, the company entered into a joint venture to develop and operate a stainless-steel melt shop (SMS) in Indonesia with an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Jindal Stainless plans to invest ₹700 crore in this partnership. The company also announced an investment of ₹1,900 crore for the expansion of its downstream lines in Jajpur, Odisha. Additionally, the company has allocated ₹1,450 crore for the associated upgrade of infrastructural facilities, such as railway siding, sustainability-related projects, and renewable energy generation. The company also announced that it would acquire a 54% equity stake in Chromeni Steels Private Limited. The transactions entail an outlay of around ₹1,340 crore.
