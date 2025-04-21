Stocks to watch: Jio Financial, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Gensol Engineering among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Jio Financial Services The company posted an 18% year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q4 revenue, reaching ₹493.2 crore, driven by robust performance in lending, leasing, and digital financial services. Net profit for the March quarter edged up by 1.7% to ₹316 crore, compared to ₹310.6 crore in the same period last year.

JSW Energy JSW Energy announced that it is developing Vision 3.0, expected to be revealed within the next 2-3 months, to update its previous goal of achieving 20 GW of installed capacity and 40 GWh of storage by 2030, in response to a positive regulatory environment and growing demand.

HDFC Bank HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 on Saturday, posting a profit after tax of ₹17,616 crore, reflecting a 6.7% year-on-year increase.

Infosys The company anticipates revenue growth in constant currency terms for the financial year 2026 to range between 0% and 3%, a downgrade from the 4.5% to 5% growth forecast made at the end of the December quarter. However, market expectations were already factoring in a more conservative 2% to 4% growth for FY26. Alongside its March quarter results, Infosys also declared a final dividend of ₹22 per equity share.

Punjab National Bank The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹29.6 lakh on the company for failing to comply with certain customer service regulations. This action was taken due to PNB's non-compliance with guidelines related to penal charges applied to inoperative accounts for not maintaining the required minimum balance.

Yes Bank Private sector lender YES Bank announced on Saturday that its net profit for the March quarter jumped 63% year-on-year to ₹738 crore, while its net interest income (NII) increased by 5.7% YoY to ₹2,276 crore.

Reliance Industries The Board of Reliance Industries is scheduled to meet on April 25 to approve the company's financial results. During the meeting, it will also consider declaring a dividend.

Eternal Eternal will limit foreign ownership to 49.5% as part of its strategic initiative aimed at accelerating growth in the quick commerce sector.

Tata Elxi The company posted a 13.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease in net profit, falling to ₹172.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 from ₹199 crore in the preceding quarter. The decline was mainly attributed to ongoing weakness in its core transportation segment, which continues to be affected by global trade challenges and geopolitical uncertainties.

Coal India The company's subsidiary, SECL, announced it has signed a ₹7,040-crore agreement with TMC Mineral Resources to carry out large-scale coal production using paste filling technology. Paste filling is an advanced underground mining technique that removes the requirement for surface land acquisition. Following coal extraction, the empty spaces are filled with a specially formulated paste composed of fly ash, crushed overburden from open-pit mines, cement, water, and binding agents. This method helps prevent land subsidence and maintains the mine's structural integrity.

Gensol Engineering The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has initiated a suo moto inquiry into Gensol Engineering. As part of this, the company’s regulatory filings and financial accounts will be reviewed.