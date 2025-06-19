Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Jio Financial, Hero Motocorp, Vodafone Idea, Siemens among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Jun 2025, 07:32 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Jio Financial, Hero Motocorp, Vodafone Idea, Siemens among shares in focus today.
Jio Financial Services

The bank said it acquired 7,90,80,000 equity shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) from State Bank of India for 104.54 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences

A pharmaceutical company announced that a recent inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at its oncology injectable facility in Ahmedabad ended with two observations, neither of which relate to data integrity.

Hero MotoCorp

Indian two-wheeler maker has announced the launch of its Vida Vx2 electric scooter under a new ‘Battery-as-a-Service’ (BaaS) model.

Abbott India

Abbott has entered into an agreement with MSD Pharmaceuticals to distribute Sitagliptin-based diabetes medications from MSD in India.

ESAF SFB

ESAF Small Finance Bank has given the go-ahead to sell a portfolio of non-performing and technically written-off loans amounting to 735.18 crore to an asset reconstruction company (ARC).

Vodafone Idea

The telecom operator announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with AST SpaceMobile Inc. to deliver direct-to-device satellite broadband connectivity in India, aligning with the Digital India initiative to ensure universal mobile access.

Tata Elxsi

The company announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infineon Technologies to collaboratively create EV solutions customized for the Indian market.

Siemens

The technology company announced that Siemens Energy India Limited (SEIL) has secured approvals from both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India for the listing and trading of its equity shares, which will take effect from June 19, 2025.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan has approached the Bombay High Court, requesting the dismissal of an FIR lodged against him by the Lilavati Trust.

Aavas Financiers

The company announced that its board's executive committee has given the green light to raise up to 200 crore via a private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
