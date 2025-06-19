Stocks to watch: Jio Financial, Hero Motocorp, Vodafone Idea, Siemens among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Jio Financial Services The bank said it acquired 7,90,80,000 equity shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) from State Bank of India for ₹104.54 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences A pharmaceutical company announced that a recent inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at its oncology injectable facility in Ahmedabad ended with two observations, neither of which relate to data integrity.

Hero MotoCorp Indian two-wheeler maker has announced the launch of its Vida Vx2 electric scooter under a new ‘Battery-as-a-Service’ (BaaS) model.

Abbott India Abbott has entered into an agreement with MSD Pharmaceuticals to distribute Sitagliptin-based diabetes medications from MSD in India.

ESAF SFB ESAF Small Finance Bank has given the go-ahead to sell a portfolio of non-performing and technically written-off loans amounting to ₹735.18 crore to an asset reconstruction company (ARC).

Vodafone Idea The telecom operator announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with AST SpaceMobile Inc. to deliver direct-to-device satellite broadband connectivity in India, aligning with the Digital India initiative to ensure universal mobile access.

Tata Elxsi The company announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infineon Technologies to collaboratively create EV solutions customized for the Indian market.

Siemens The technology company announced that Siemens Energy India Limited (SEIL) has secured approvals from both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India for the listing and trading of its equity shares, which will take effect from June 19, 2025.

HDFC Bank HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan has approached the Bombay High Court, requesting the dismissal of an FIR lodged against him by the Lilavati Trust.

Aavas Financiers The company announced that its board's executive committee has given the green light to raise up to ₹200 crore via a private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

