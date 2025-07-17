Stocks to watch: Jio Financial, Reliance Power, Axis Bank, Wipro, SBI among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Jio Finanicial, Axis Bank, Wipro, Indian Hotels, LTIMindtree Shares of Jio Finanicial, Axis Bank, Wipro, Indian Hotels, LTIMindtree will remain in focus as companies will be declaring Q1 results.

Maruti Suzuki India The homegrown automobile manufacturer has made six airbags a standard feature in its Ertiga and Baleno models starting July 16, 2025, resulting in a price increase of 1.4% for the Ertiga and 0.5% for the Baleno.

Reliance Power Reliance Power's board has approved a fundraising plan of ₹6,000 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and other methods.

Tech Mahindra A leading IT services and consulting company posted a 1.4% quarter-on-quarter drop in constant currency revenue for the April–June period.

State Bank of India The financial conglomerate has initiated a ₹25,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), marking its first equity fundraising since 2017. The floor price has been set at ₹811.05 per share, which is up to 3% lower than its July 16 closing price of ₹831.70.

GMR Airports The global airport platform recorded a 3.3% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic during the first quarter of FY26, managing 30.1 million travelers.

LE Travenues Technology ixigo reported a 27.7% year-on-year increase in its Q1 net profit, reaching ₹18.9 crore. Revenue from operations grew sharply by 74.2%, rising to ₹314.4 crore compared to ₹181.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

L&T Tech L&T Technology Services reported its first-quarter results, posting a slight quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit to ₹316 crore.

Angel One Angel One reported a 61% decline in net profit to ₹114 crore for the first quarter, with revenue dropping 19% to ₹1,140 crore.

Godrej Properties The company has forayed into Raipur by acquiring a 50-acre land parcel near Old Dhamtari Road, where it plans to develop a premium plotted residential project covering 9.5 lakh square feet.