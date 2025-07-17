Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Jio Financial, Reliance Power, Axis Bank, Wipro, SBI among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Jio Finanicial, Axis Bank, Wipro, Indian Hotels, LTIMindtree

Shares of Jio Finanicial, Axis Bank, Wipro, Indian Hotels, LTIMindtree will remain in focus as companies will be declaring Q1 results.

Maruti Suzuki India

The homegrown automobile manufacturer has made six airbags a standard feature in its Ertiga and Baleno models starting July 16, 2025, resulting in a price increase of 1.4% for the Ertiga and 0.5% for the Baleno.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power's board has approved a fundraising plan of 6,000 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and other methods.

Tech Mahindra

A leading IT services and consulting company posted a 1.4% quarter-on-quarter drop in constant currency revenue for the April–June period.

State Bank of India

The financial conglomerate has initiated a 25,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), marking its first equity fundraising since 2017. The floor price has been set at 811.05 per share, which is up to 3% lower than its July 16 closing price of 831.70.

GMR Airports

The global airport platform recorded a 3.3% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic during the first quarter of FY26, managing 30.1 million travelers.

LE Travenues Technology

ixigo reported a 27.7% year-on-year increase in its Q1 net profit, reaching 18.9 crore. Revenue from operations grew sharply by 74.2%, rising to 314.4 crore compared to 181.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

L&T Tech

L&T Technology Services reported its first-quarter results, posting a slight quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit to 316 crore.

Angel One

Angel One reported a 61% decline in net profit to 114 crore for the first quarter, with revenue dropping 19% to 1,140 crore.

Godrej Properties

The company has forayed into Raipur by acquiring a 50-acre land parcel near Old Dhamtari Road, where it plans to develop a premium plotted residential project covering 9.5 lakh square feet.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
