Stocks to watch: Jio Financial Services, BEL, Tata Power among shares to be in focus today. Details here

Stock market today: The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed lower on Wednesday, 26 August, as investors resorted to profit booking ahead of the release of key US inflation data. The Sensex dropped 183 points, or 0.24%, to end at 77,472.94, while the Nifty 50 declined 127 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 24,207.75.

On Monday, the market is likely to open lower as the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative opening. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,358.5 mark, down over 70 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are positioned for a largely flat opening on Thursday, with the day's direction likely to be shaped more by domestic positioning than by global cues. The Sensex monthly expiry is expected to bring additional position adjustments and could amplify price moves towards the final hour, making the opening trend less reliable as a guide to the eventual close,” said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

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As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Jio Financial Services Jio Credit’s gross assets under management surpassed ₹30,000 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 163% year-on-year increase. Disbursements also jumped 173% YoY to ₹11,252 crore, CEO Hitesh Sethia said at the company’s AGM.

Bharat Electronics The defence electronics company has secured additional orders worth ₹730 crore since its previous disclosure on August 10.

Hindustan Copper The BSE and NSE have levied separate penalties of ₹14.43 lakh each on the company for failing to comply with SEBI’s LODR requirements concerning board composition and the constitution of various committees.

Max Healthcare Institute The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Alps Hospital, has received a show-cause-cum-demand notice from the DGGI’s Mumbai Zonal Unit over alleged non-payment of GST on variable management fees.

GK Energy The company has received a Letter of Empanelment for a ₹455-crore project from a state government-owned power distribution company to install rooftop solar systems across 1 lakh households.

Tata Power The Singapore International Commercial Court has rejected the company’s challenge against arbitral awards dated July 1, 2025 and August 27, 2025, in proceedings initiated by Kleros. Tata Power said it plans to appeal the ruling before the Singapore Court of Appeal within the stipulated 28-day period.

Bharat Coking Coal The NSE and BSE have levied a penalty of ₹9.43 lakh each on the company for violating certain SEBI LODR norms during the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

IRB Infrastructure Developers The company’s board has approved an investment of up to ₹351 crore in IRB InvIT Fund, which is raising funds to acquire two highway project companies.

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Juniper Green Energy The company, through its subsidiary Juniper Nirjara Energy, has entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SJVN for a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project under the SJVN FDRE-2 scheme, at a tariff of ₹4.25 per unit.