Stocks to Watch: Jio Financial Services, PNC Infratech, NALCO, Angel One
Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Tuesday’s trading session.
Jio Financial Services: The company recorded a consolidated profit of ₹293.82 crore for the December quarter, against ₹668.2 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations came in at ₹413.6 crore against ₹608 crore during the previous one as the company had no dividend income in the quarter, against ₹216.85 crore in the previous one.
