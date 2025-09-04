Stocks to watch: Jio Financial Services, Swiggy, BHEL, RailTel among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Jio Financial Services Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) announced that its promoter group companies have injected ₹3,956 crore into the company to support its expansion plans.

Swiggy Swiggy has raised its platform fee for food delivery to ₹15 from ₹12 in select regions experiencing increased demand.

Coal India Coal India, the state-owned mining giant, has floated tenders to develop 3 gigawatts of solar and 2 gigawatts of wind power projects, marking its largest step so far toward diversifying revenue streams as production dips this year amid weak demand.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki has stepped up its midsize SUV portfolio with the launch of the all-new Victoris, as India’s leading automaker strives to offset weakening demand for its core small car segment.

Prestige Estates Prestige Estates' subsidiary, Prestige Office Ventures, has been issued a show-cause notice by the DGGI Hyderabad.

BHEL BHEL has received and accepted a Letter of Intent (LOI) from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) for supplying equipment, including a boiler, turbine, and generator, for the 1x800 MW Anuppur Thermal Power Project. The deal is worth ₹2,600 crore.

Vedanta The Union Environment Ministry has postponed its decision on Vedanta's proposal to allocate more than 700 hectares of forest land in Odisha's Rayagada and Kalahandi districts for the Sijimali Bauxite Mines.

RailTel Corp RailTel has secured an order worth ₹14.94 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs to supply and install IP-based CCTV surveillance systems, with the project scheduled for completion by September 2030.

UCO Bank The bank announced that it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India, through a letter dated September 2, 2025, to establish an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Westbridge Capital is expected to divest its stake in the housing finance company by offloading 8.23 crore shares, representing a 16.46% equity holding, in a transaction estimated at ₹2,600 crore, with a floor price set at ₹316 per share.