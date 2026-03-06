Stocks to watch: Jio Financial Services, TCS, Bajaj Auto among 10 shares in focus on Friday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market rebounded in Thursday’s session on March 5 after three consecutive days of steep losses that had erased billions in investor wealth amid concerns that escalating tensions in the Middle East could fuel inflation.

Despite the ongoing conflict between the US and Israel, with Iran remaining tense, the Nifty 50 ended 285 points higher at 24,765, while the BSE Sensex staged a strong recovery, climbing 1.14% to 80,015. Broader markets also witnessed a sharp improvement in sentiment, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 each gaining more than 1.4% by the close.

“Indian equity markets ended the session with over 1 per cent gain, managing to snap a sharp multi-day losing streak. With the Middle East conflict entering its sixth day, uncertainty over whether the situation will move toward resolution or further escalation kept market participants cautious, resulting in a consolidation-driven trading session. However, volatility remains elevated, indicating that markets continue to be sensitive to geopolitical headlines,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday, March 6, 2026 —

Jio Financial Services The company invested ₹147.45 crore in its joint venture, Allianz Jio Reinsurance. In a stock exchange filing, the Reliance Group firm said it subscribed to 14.75 crore equity shares of Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd at par value, amounting to a total investment of ₹147.45 crore in cash.

Bajaj Auto KTM AG has completely repaid its €450 million secured term loan to Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto. As a result, the facility agreement was terminated on Thursday.

Tata Consultancy Services The IT giant said it is in advanced discussions to set up additional AI data centres in the country. In a stock exchange filing, the Tata Group firm stated that it is strengthening India’s artificial intelligence infrastructure, following its agreement with OpenAI to develop data centres with capacities ranging from 100 MW to 1 GW.

Tata Elxsi The company has introduced DevStudio.ai, a multi-agent, ASPICE-aligned generative AI platform aimed at accelerating automotive software engineering.

Dr Reddy's Lab The company said it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its formulations manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

SBI Cards & Payments SBI Cards and Payment Services announced an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025–26. The company has set March 11, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders The company has issued a clarification regarding reports that attributed the recent surge in its share price to a potential defence contract worth ₹99,000 crore.

DCX Systems DCX Systems said it has secured a purchase order worth ₹68.05 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services The fintech company announced that it has signed a three-year agreement with Blue Star Ltd to offer its Zaggle Save employee expense management and benefits solution.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineering The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Forge’s subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), to collaborate on the development and promotion of indigenous solutions for advanced naval systems and maritime technologies.