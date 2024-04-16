Stocks to Watch: Jio Financial, Vi, Aster DM, Cipla, Asian Paints
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, April 16:
Jio Financial Services: On April 15, Jio Financial Services announced its joint venture with US-based BlackRock to expand into wealth management and brokerage services in India. In a stock exchange filing, the financial institution announced a 50:50 joint venture dedicated to wealth management initiatives, which includes establishing a wealth management company and a subsequent brokerage firm in India.
