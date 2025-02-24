Stocks to watch: Jio Financial, Zomato, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, RVNL among stocks to remain in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Jio Financial Services, Zomato The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced significant changes to its benchmark indices, stating that Zomato and Jio Financial Services will be included in the Nifty50 index as part of the upcoming semi-annual rebalancing, effective March 25, 2025.

Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel's Special Committee of Directors has approved raising its stake in its UK-based subsidiary, Airtel Africa plc, by acquiring up to a 5% share in one or more phases during FY25 through Airtel Africa Mauritius. Currently, Airtel Africa Mauritius, a step-down subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, holds a 57.29% stake in Airtel Africa plc.

Lupin The leading pharmaceutical company has obtained an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. FDA for its manufacturing plant in Somerset, New Jersey. The inspection took place between January 27 and January 31, 2025.

RVNL RVNL has secured the lowest bid for a ₹156.35 crore project from South Western Railway. The project entails engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work, including the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 2x25 KV OHE & PSI system between Rayadurga (excluding) and Pavagada (including) in the TK-RDG section.

Coal India Coal India has signed a non-binding shareholders' agreement (SHA) term sheet with EDF India to establish a joint venture for PSP projects and other renewable energy initiatives in India and neighboring countries. EDF India is a fully owned subsidiary of Électricité de France SA.

Vedanta Vedanta has been declared the preferred bidder for Madhya Pradesh's Kauhari Diamond Block, which covers a total area of 643.4169 hectares and is at the G4 exploration level.

BPCL, Britannia Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and FMCG giant Britannia Industries will be excluded from the Nifty50 index starting March 25, making way for Zomato and Jio Financial Services as their replacements.

Paisalo Digital The company has opted to withdraw its planned preferential issuance of 3,37,86,756 convertible equity warrants, mainly due to market fluctuations and a substantial drop in its share price.

Bajaj Auto The Board has authorized the company's plan to invest up to 150 million euros in its subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, Netherlands. This investment may be provided through equity capital, preference capital, or loans, and will be executed in one or more phases.