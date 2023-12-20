Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to Watch: JK Tyre, Deepak Nitrite, Religare, BPCL

Stocks to Watch: JK Tyre, Deepak Nitrite, Religare, BPCL

Zaheer Merchant

  • Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Wednesday’s trading session

Doms Industries, a stationary and art products manufacturing company, will list on the stock exchanges today. (Photo: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg)

JK Tyre: The company has launched a QIP to raise funds. The floor price of 358.96 is a 5.2% discount to Tuesday's closing price. The company may offer a 5% discount on the floor price at its discretion.

IREDA: The board approved the raising of unsecured bonds worth 500 crore, with a green shoe option of up to 1,500 crore on a private placement basis. This is part of the company’s 26,000 crore borrowing program for FY24.

Deepak Nitrite: Its subsidiary Deepak Phenolics has approved a binding term sheet with Petronet to offtake 250 KTPA of propylene and 11 KTPA of hydrogen from Petronet Petrochemical Project at Dahej, Gujarat, for 15 years.

Anupam Rasayan: The company approved a preferential allotment of 19,04,540 equity shares for 945.11 each to Rehash Industrial and Resins Chemicals, a promoter. The company has already received approval from BSE and NSE to issue these shares on a preferential basis.

Doms Industries: The stationary and art products manufacturing company will list on the stock exchanges today.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The RVNL and Kerala Rail Development Corporation joint venture emerged as the lowest bidder for a contract to redevelop Varkala Sivagiri Railway station in Kerala. The project is expected to cost 123.26 crore and take 30 months to complete.

Container Corporation of India: The company signed a memorandum of understanding with DB Schenker India to collaborate on EXIM and domestic business. With the MoU, the companies aim to provide sustainable supply-chain practices in the logistics industry.

Varun Beverages: The firm plans to acquire The Beverage Company in South Africa for 1,320 crore. It has also signed an MoU with the Jharkhand government to set up a manufacturing plant in Patratu with an outlay of 450 crore.

BPCL: The company plans to set up a polypropylene unit project at its Kochi refinery at a cost of 5,044 crore.

UPL: The board is scheduled to meet on 22 December to consider raising funds.

Glenmark Life: The Competition Commission of India approved Nirma’s acquisition of a majority stake in the company.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.