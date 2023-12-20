Stocks to Watch: JK Tyre, Deepak Nitrite, Religare, BPCL

JK Tyre: The company has launched a QIP to raise funds. The floor price of ₹358.96 is a 5.2% discount to Tuesday's closing price. The company may offer a 5% discount on the floor price at its discretion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IREDA: The board approved the raising of unsecured bonds worth ₹500 crore, with a green shoe option of up to ₹1,500 crore on a private placement basis. This is part of the company’s ₹26,000 crore borrowing program for FY24.

Deepak Nitrite: Its subsidiary Deepak Phenolics has approved a binding term sheet with Petronet to offtake 250 KTPA of propylene and 11 KTPA of hydrogen from Petronet Petrochemical Project at Dahej, Gujarat, for 15 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anupam Rasayan: The company approved a preferential allotment of 19,04,540 equity shares for ₹945.11 each to Rehash Industrial and Resins Chemicals, a promoter. The company has already received approval from BSE and NSE to issue these shares on a preferential basis.

Doms Industries: The stationary and art products manufacturing company will list on the stock exchanges today.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The RVNL and Kerala Rail Development Corporation joint venture emerged as the lowest bidder for a contract to redevelop Varkala Sivagiri Railway station in Kerala. The project is expected to cost ₹123.26 crore and take 30 months to complete. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Container Corporation of India: The company signed a memorandum of understanding with DB Schenker India to collaborate on EXIM and domestic business. With the MoU, the companies aim to provide sustainable supply-chain practices in the logistics industry.

Varun Beverages: The firm plans to acquire The Beverage Company in South Africa for ₹1,320 crore. It has also signed an MoU with the Jharkhand government to set up a manufacturing plant in Patratu with an outlay of ₹450 crore.

BPCL: The company plans to set up a polypropylene unit project at its Kochi refinery at a cost of ₹5,044 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UPL: The board is scheduled to meet on 22 December to consider raising funds.

Glenmark Life: The Competition Commission of India approved Nirma’s acquisition of a majority stake in the company.

