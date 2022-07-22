Stocks to Watch: JSW Energy, ICICI Securities, Biocon, RBL Bank, NLC

ICICI Securities: ICICI Securities on Thursday reported a 12% decline in net income at ₹273 crore in the June quarter despite an increase in revenue during the same period. The company's topline grew 6% to ₹795 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on the back of healthy growth in retail allied and distribution income, it said in a statement. Institutional equities revenue during the quarter fell 17% ₹48.6 crore, primarily due to slowdown in market volumes and decline in capital market deals.