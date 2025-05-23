Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Azad Engineering, ITC, Sun Pharma among shares in focus today.

Stocks to watch: Following the weak global market sentiments after the fall in the US stock market, the Indian stock market witnessed strong sell-off pressure on Thursday. So, investors are expected to remain vigilant about the macro and micro developments, including corporate actions and developments in the listed companies. Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

JSW Steel, Azad Engineering, Devyani International, Ashok Leyland Shares of JSW Steel, Azad Engineering, Devyani International, and Ashok Leyland will remain in focus as the companies prepare to release March quarter results.

ITC after Q4 results 2025 Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd announced its financial results for the March quarter (Q4FY25) on Thursday, May 22, posting a consolidated net profit of ₹19,807 crore. The sharp increase was largely driven by an exceptional gain of ₹15,145 crore from the demerger of its Hotels Business into the newly formed ITC Hotels Limited.

NTPC Green Energy NTPC Green Energy Ltd. announced on Thursday, May 22, that it had secured victory in the e-reverse auction held by NHPC Ltd. the previous day, Wednesday.

Sun Pharma The company's revenue rose by 8.1%, reaching ₹12,958.8 crore, up from ₹11,982.9 crore in the prior year.

Grasim Industries The Aditya Birla Group's flagship company posted a net loss of ₹288 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, a reduction from the ₹441 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year.

Concor The company's net profit fell by 1.6% to ₹298.5 crore in the January–March quarter of the 2025 financial year, down from ₹303.3 crore during the same quarter a year earlier.

HFCL The company reported a net loss of ₹81.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to a profit of ₹110 crore in the same period last year, primarily due to reduced demand for optical fibre cables (OFC).

Gujarat State Petronet The company posted a turbulent performance for the fourth quarter on Wednesday (May 22), with net profit dropping 53.6% year-on-year to ₹220.3 crore for the January–March period, down from ₹475 crore in Q4FY24.

Hindustan Copper The government-owned company announced that it will discuss the possibility of raising up to ₹500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or bonds through a private placement during its upcoming board meeting on May 27.

Ramco Cements A Tamil Nadu-based company posted a net profit of ₹31 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, marking a 74.5% decline compared to the same period last year.