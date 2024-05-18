Stocks to Watch: JSW Steel, Delhivery, IOC, Bandhan Bank, Zee

Following are the top ten stocks that are likely to be in news during the special live trading session on Saturday: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Steel: The company on Friday reported a 64.54% fall in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to ₹1,299 crore primarily due to higher coking coal prices. The Sajjan Jindal-led company’s consolidated revenue from operations fell 1.5% year-on-year to ₹46,269 crore.

Delhivery: The logistics firm reported a rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday as it clocked strong volumes in segments such as express parcel, part truckload freight, and truckload services. Revenue from services grew to ₹2,076 crore in the quarter from ₹1,860 crore a year ago, while loss narrowed to ₹69 crore from ₹159 crore a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Oil Corp: The state-run company has signed a long-term contract with French energy giant TotalEnergies for supply of LNG, two people aware of the development told Mint. Under the contract, TotalEnergies would supply 1 million tonne per annum (mtpa) of LNG to IOCL for around 10 years. This is the second long-term contract between the two companies in the past one year. Last July, they had signed an agreement for supply of 0.8 mtpa of LNG.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender reported a 94% drop in its net profit to ₹54.6 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, compared to ₹808.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bank's net interest income rose 16% to ₹2,866 crore.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The media and entertainment company swung to a net profit of ₹13.35 crore for the quarter ended March, compared with a loss of ₹196 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income increased 3% to ₹2,185 crore. Zee will lay off an estimated 15% of its staff as it moves to implement a leaner management structure aimed at reducing costs, the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zydus Lifesciences: The Indian generic drugmaker's net profit surged nearly fourfold to ₹11.82 billion in the March quarter on the back of a rise in its U.S. business and domestic market. Total revenue from operations increased by 10.4% to ₹55.34 billion.

Atul Auto: The three-wheeler company company reported a 46% year-on-year rise its net profit to ₹4.8 crore for the March quarter, versus ₹3.3 crore same period a year ago. Its total revenue from operations rose 6.5% to ₹160.14 crore.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The company reported a 43% increase in net profit to ₹126 crore for the March quarter, driven by robust sales. Revenue for the fourth quarter rose to ₹862 crore, up from ₹762 crore in the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vodafone Idea: The telco is in advanced discussions with its vendors as it expects to begin offering 5G services within the next six months, chief executive Akshaya Moondra said, adding that the company had completed minimum rollout obligations as mandated by the government, in four circles.

LT Foods: The FMCG company reported a 14% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹150.24 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, driven by strong sales. The company, which owns the basmati rice brands 'Daawat' and 'Royal', reported total income of ₹2,091.73 crore during the quarter compared to ₹1,834.95 crore in the same period a year ago. Expenses increased to ₹1,898.46 crore from ₹1,685.92 crore a year earlier.

