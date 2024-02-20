Stocks to Watch: JSW Steel, Whirlpool, SpiceJet, Coal India, Titagarh Rail Systems
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, February 20
JSW Steel: The steelmaker is in talks to pick up a 20% stake in Australia’s Blackwater coal mine from Whitehaven Coal for around $1 billion, said two people aware of the discussions. The companies are yet to decide on the final valuation. If the parties reach an agreement, the deal is expected to close by the end of this financial year, the people said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started