Stocks to Watch: Jubilant Life Sciences, Yes Bank, GMR Infra, IT companies, PVR

Here's a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

IT companies: President Donald Trump has signed an executive order preventing federal agencies from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers -- mainly those on H-1B visa -- from hiring. The H1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Jubilant Generics Ltd, a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences, has launched the covid-19 treating drug remdesivir under the brand name ‘JUBI-R’ at ₹4,700 per vial in the Indian market. The usual course of treatment with remdesivir involves six vials of the drug.

Yes Bank: Ratings agency Moody’s on Monday upgraded private sector lender Yes Bank’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating by one notch from Caa1 to B3, citing the bank’s recent success in raising capital. “The outlook on Yes Bank's ratings where applicable is changed to stable from positive," said Moody’s. The bank recently raised ₹15,000 crore bolstering its capital adequacy ratios.

GMR Infrastructure: The company is working on disinvestment of non-core assets including land and hopes to yield "significant value" even from 50 % of land monetization, according to a PTI report.

Infosys: The National Bank of Bahrain has chosen Infosys Finacle to digitally transform its transaction banking business, the IT company said in a regulatory filing.

PVR: Leading multiplex operator PVR's rights issue has been subscribed 2.23 times, according to data available with stock exchanges. Its rights issue opened on July 17 and closed on July 31. According to issue subscription data, PVR proposed to issue 38.23 lakh equity shares.

Exide Industries: Battery major Exide Industries reported a consolidated net loss of ₹13.56 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 due to the impact of disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a 69% decline in its net profit at ₹6.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020 due to higher provisioning. The bank had registered a net profit of ₹19.84 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Alembic Pharma: The pharma company’s QIP issue to raise ₹1,000 crore will open today, it said in a regulatory filing. The floor price is set at ₹980.75 per share. The fund-raising board of Alembic Pharmaceuticals on 27 July had given an approval to raise the given amount through a QIP.

KEC International: The infrastructure firm has bagged contracts worth ₹1,192 crore across its various businesses in both domestic and international markets.

