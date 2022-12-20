Stocks to Watch: Just Dial, Dabur, Adani Enterprises, IRB Infra, PTC India

IRB Infra: Construction engineering company IRB Infrastructure on Monday said that the company will consider a stock split. The company board will meet on January 4, 2023, to consider the same. "This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 04, 2023, to consider, inter-alia, a proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up," said the company in its regulatory filing.

