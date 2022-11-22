Stocks to Watch: Kaynes Technologies, Nykaa, NDTV, JSPL, Reliance

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel has increased the price of its minimum recharge mobile plan in Haryana and Odisha. As listed on the company's website, the price of the minimum monthly recharge plan has grown by about 57% to ₹155 in both states. Till now, the cost of Airtel's minimum recharge plan in Haryana and Odisha was ₹99. It offered 200 MB of mobile data and calls at the rate of ₹2.5 paise per second. The ₹155 plan offers unlimited voice calling along with 1GB total data and 300 SMSes.