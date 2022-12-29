Stocks to Watch: KFin Technologies, Tata Power, JSW Energy, UCO Bank, Airtel

McLeod Russel India: As part of the restructuring with secured lenders, debt-laden McLeod Russel India Ltd is in the process of negotiating with "multiple investors" to monetise assets and infuse fresh capital, but these talks are still in the fluid stages and nothing has been finalised, an official with the bulk tea major said. The final third credit rating of the company, which was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, is likely to be submitted by January 10, the official said.