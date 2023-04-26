Stocks to Watch: Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer, Maruti

Kotak Bank: The Reserve Bank of India may be examining the proposal to re-appoint billionaire banker Uday Kotak as a non-executive director on the board of Kotak Mahindra Bank after his term ends in December, a person familiar with the matter said. On 21 April, 99% of the shareholders of Kotak Mahindra Bank voted in favour of naming Uday Kotak as the non-executive non-independent director of the bank after he steps down as the managing director and chief executive officer. The appointment of non-executive directors on a bank’s boards does not require RBI’s approval but the regulator could intervene if it feels the appointment fails to meet its fit-and-proper criteria.