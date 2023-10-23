Stocks to Watch: Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, ACC, Paytm

Here are the top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:

Kotak Mahindra Bank: After the resignation of Uday Kotak as CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, international banker Ashok Vaswani, on Saturday, was announced as the next CEO. Unlike experts' prediction of the appointment of an insider in the top leadership role, Kotak Mahindra Bank chose to bring the “Global Indian" back home as its next CEO. Ashok Vaswani holds immense experience in a wide range of fields from AI to banking. He has also worked as CEO of Citigroup Asia Pacific and Barclays.

ICICI Bank: The bank reported a 35.8% YoY rise in its standalone net profit to ₹10,261 for the September quarter of FY24 against ₹7557.84 crore in the year-ago period. ICIC Bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 23.8% YoY to ₹18,308 crore in the July-September quarter from ₹14,787 crore in the year-ago period. Bank's net interest margin stood at 4.53% in Q2FY24. Its fees from retail, rural, business banking and SME customers constituted about 78% of total fees in Q2-2024.

JSW Steel: Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel Ltd on Friday reported a ₹2,773 crore net profit for the September quarter against a net loss in the same quarter last fiscal. The Mumbai-based steel manufacturer reported a 6.71% year-on-year increase in its consolidated revenue from operations to ₹44,584 crore. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) stood at ₹7,886 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 17.7%.

Ambuja Cements/ACC: The Adani group on Friday said it has clinched a $3.5 billion debt refinance deal from a consortium including at least 10 foreign lenders to repay the debts that were taken last year by the group’s promoters to fund the $6.6 billion acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd. The refinancing deal, whose terms are more favourable than the original acquisition loan, has a maturity of up to three years.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank has recorded a net profit of ₹1,323.3 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is 59.8% higher as compared to a profit of ₹828.1 crore reported in the year-ago period, as per the unaudited standalone financial results declared by the public sector lender on October 21. Quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit was up 8 percent, as it stood at ₹1,224.2 crore in Q1FY24.

L&T Finance: L&T Finance released the results of the September quarter for FY 2023-24 and reported a consolidated profit of ₹595 crore, which is 46% up compared to the same period in the previous year, it said in a regulatory filing on 20 October. In Q2 FY2022-23, the firm had registered a profit of ₹406 crore, it said. The NIM of the firm was up 11 percent at ₹1,729 crore in Q2 FY23-24 against ₹1,563 crore in Q2 FY22-23.

One97 Communications: Digital payments firm Paytm recorded a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,519 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), marking a growth of 32% as compared to ₹1,914 crore reported in the year-ago period. The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹292 crore during the quarter under review, which is 49% lower than a loss of ₹572 crore reported in the corresponding period of FY23.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank released their July-September quarter results on Saturday and reported a 46% year-on-year jump in their net profits which jumped to ₹294 crore during Q2FY24 from ₹202 crore during the same quarter last fiscal. The net interest income (NII) of the RBL Bank grew 26% YoY to ₹1,475 crore while the revenue of the bank witnessed a YoY jump of 24% to ₹2,179 crore.

Godrej Properties: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has fined a Godrej Properties subsidiary ₹5 lakh for not following environmental safety rules during construction in New Delhi, PTI reported. In a statement on Saturday, Godrej Properties said that its subsidiary, Godrej Vestamark LLP, was served this penalty. The violation by the subsidiary pertains to not complying with the NGT order from April 10, 2015, and the Ministry of Environment and Forests Guidelines from 2010 regarding safety measures during their New Delhi project's construction.

Central Bank of India: Central Bank of India Q2 results: State-owned Central Bank of India reported a whopping 90% rise in its net profit to ₹605.4 crore for the September quarter of FY23-24, against ₹318.2 crore in Q2 FY 22-23. The profit surge was led by healthy growth of core income and a fall in bad loans. During the quarter, Central Bank of India's total income rose to ₹8,412 crore from ₹7,065 crore a year ago, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

