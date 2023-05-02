Stocks to Watch: Kotak Bank, RIL, Adani Green, Maruti, Ultratech, Tata Motors

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner BP of the UK have offered for auction 6 million standard cubic metres per day of more gas from their KG-D6 block as the partners bring the deepest field in the block to production. The two partners will on May 19 e-auction 6 mmscmd of gas, whose supplies will start from June 1, according to a tender document. Bidders have been asked to quote a variable 'v' over and above the JKM price, the spot market benchmark for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to Japan and South Korea.

