Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stocks to Watch: Kotak Bank, RIL, Adani Green, Maruti, Ultratech, Tata Motors

Stocks to Watch: Kotak Bank, RIL, Adani Green, Maruti, Ultratech, Tata Motors

5 min read . 07:19 AM IST Vijay Kishore
Stocks to Watch for Tuesday

Tata Steel, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements, Varun Beverages, and UCO Bank will be among the stocks in focus as they will be declaring their March quarter earnings today.

Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Billionaire Uday Kotak-backed lender has registered double-digit growth in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23. Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q4 PAT jumped by 26.31% YoY and 25.20% QoQ to 3,495.59 crore. The lender also declared a dividend of 1.5 per equity share for its shareholders. Kotak's net profit was at 2,767.4 crore in Q4FY22 and 2,791.88 crore in Q3FY23. Meanwhile, in Q4 of FY23, net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned and expended, recorded 34.97% growth to 6,102.55 crore as against NII of 4,521.4 crore in Q4FY22.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner BP of the UK have offered for auction 6 million standard cubic metres per day of more gas from their KG-D6 block as the partners bring the deepest field in the block to production. The two partners will on May 19 e-auction 6 mmscmd of gas, whose supplies will start from June 1, according to a tender document. Bidders have been asked to quote a variable 'v' over and above the JKM price, the spot market benchmark for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to Japan and South Korea.

Adani Green: Adani Green Energy on Monday posted a rise of 319% in consolidated net profit to 507 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of 121 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The Adani firm's total income rose 88% to 2,988 crore in Q4FY23 as compared to 1,587 crore in Q4FY22. The revenue of operations from power supply stood at 2,130 crore from 1,128 crore in the year-ago period. While, for FY23, revenue from power supply increases by 54% YoY to 5,825 crore.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India registered a 7% increase in total wholesales in April this year, the company announced. The automaker sold 1,60,529 units of passenger vehicles last month, compared to 1,50,661 units in April 2022. In a statement, it revealed that its domestic sales rose 9% to 1,43,558 units in April 2023 as against 1,32,248 units in April 2022. MSI said that sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 18% to 14,110 units last month compared with 17,137 units a year ago.

Ultratech Cement: Ultratech Cement Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of 1,666 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, a 32.3% decline from 2,460.51 crore posted in the same period a year earlier. However, last year’s profit included one-time gains, and excluding the same, the normalized profit stood at 1,478 core, Ultratech said. Thus, adjusted for one-offs, its net profit in Q4 grew 12.7% from the year before. The company’s earnings before Ebitda during the quarter at 3,322.5 crore was 8% up from a year ago.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Limited on Monday announced its total wholesale sales for the April 2023 period. Its total wholesales declined by 4% to 69,599 units in April, as compared with the same month last year. The company sold 72,468 units in April 2022. The auto major said its total domestic sales declined by 4% to 68,514 units last month, as compared with 71,467 units in the year-ago period, said Tata Motors. Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 22,492 units, down 27% from 30,838 units in April 2022, it added.

Vedanta: Mining mogul Anil Agarwal has said his Vedanta group has ample cash flow to service all its debt repayment obligations and that it aims to become a "net zero debt company" in 2-3 years. Agarwal said questions over Vedanta's debt servicing ability are "absolutely irrelevant" as the group will make USD 9 billion of profits next year on revenue of USD 30 billion, which would be sufficient to meet all obligations. The comments come at a time when scrutiny of highly leveraged Indian conglomerates grows following a US short seller attack on the Adani group.

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday inked a joint venture pact with Nuclear Power Corporation of India for the development of nuclear power projects. The joint venture company will initially develop two Pressurised Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR) projects, Chutka Madhya Pradesh Atomic Power Project 2x700 MW and Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project 4x700 MW, which were identified as a part of fleet mode nuclear projects. "NTPC Ltd signed a supplementary joint venture agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) in New Delhi...for development of nuclear power projects," a power ministry statement said.

IDFC First Bank: IDFC First Bank witnessed strong growth in earnings for the fourth quarter of FY23. The lender's net profit in Q4FY23 more than doubled to 803 crore which is the highest ever in a quarter, while recording double-digit growth in net interest income (NII). At the bank, customers' deposits and loan books stood strong. In Q4FY23, the bank's net profit skyrocketed by 134% to 803 crore as against a profit of 343 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. Overall, in FY23, PAT jumped by multi-fold to 2,437 crore versus a meagre 145 crore in FY22.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Friday reported a rise of 2.7% to 596.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2023. This is against a net profit of Rs581 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The revenue from the operations rose by 32% at 3,762.2 crore in the quarter under review from 2,850.3 crore in the year-ago period, said SBI Card in the regulatory filing. The total income increased by 30% to 3,917 core in the March quarter as compared to 3,016 crore in the year-ago period.

