Stocks to Watch: Kotak Bank, RIL, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, ONGC, IDFC First3 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:26 AM IST
FIIs started September on a positive note as domestic markets settled higher. , FIIs net inflow on Friday was ₹487.94 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs registered a net outflow of ₹2,294.93 crore.
Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message