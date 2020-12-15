Stocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Tata Steel

Dr Reddy’s Lab: The company's partner and co-developer of Sputnik V vaccine Russian Direct Investment Fund has said the third interim data on the vaccine’s phase 3 trial in Russia showed that the adenovirus vector jabs were 91.4% effective at preventing covid-19. DRL in partnership with RDIF would conduct clinical trials of the vaccine in India and, after regulatory approval, distribute the first 100 million doses in the country.